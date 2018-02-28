Black Tie Awards bigger and better than ever

More than 150 nominations received

This year’s Black Tie Awards will be bigger and better than ever.

The Black Tie Awards, sponsored by the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce and scheduled to be held in April, honour excellence in the local business and volunteer communities.

Sonja Nagel, the chamber’s executive director, said that with 155 nominations in eight categories, this year’s awards are the largest in the 21-year history of the event.

The previous record was in 2012 with 144 nominations.

Nagel said she attributes the large number of nominations to the fact that the chamber launched its nomination campaign a month earlier than usual this year, and has been promoting the event through social media more than ever before.

“Of course, it’s also because the Black Tie Awards is being increasingly recognized as a great event to attend to recognize success in business and volunteerism,” she said.

“I guess that after 21 years, we can say that we finally arrived. The chamber wishes to extend congratulations and to thank all the nominees for their dedication to our community.”

As per the Black Tie tradition, nominations were open to the public, and both Chamber members and non-members have been nominated.

The most popular category this year is Customer Service, which accounted for 35 per cent of all nominations received.

Nagel said now that all the nominations are in, the Chamber will convene a Round Table Panel to review the nominations and select three finalists in each category.

Each finalist will attend an interview with a panel of judges, and then the results are audited and sealed until the Black Tie Awards and Auction is held on April 7 at Brentwood College School.

Nagel said there are approximately 280 tickets available for the event, and they are $95 each.

She said tickets can be purchased at the chamber’s website at www.duncancc.bc.ca.

“The awards night also includes a silent auction,” Nagel said.

“Organizers will be reaching out to the community for donations for a fabulous selection of items.”


