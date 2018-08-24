Bird to blame for lack of juice

Just over 1,900 customers were without power in the Duncan/North Cowichan- South End/Maple Bay areas Friday morning and a bird is to blame. According to B.C. Hydro’s website, a bird contacting wires was responsible for the outage. Customers were without power between 8:15 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.

Electricity has since been restored.

Be forewarned, however. For residents of 3316-3375, 6286 Hawkes Blvd, B.C. Hydro is planning work on their equipment between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28. The work will affect 23 customers.

Similar work will affect 43 customers on Deuchars Road on Thursday, Sept. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.



sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter