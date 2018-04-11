Big Stick to pay tribute to Humboldt Broncos

The puck next to the World’s Largest Hockey Stick will carry the Humboldt Broncos’ logo on Thursday. (Citizen file)

Sports fans around the world have been leaving their hockey sticks — and other athletic implements such as baseball bats, lacrosse sticks and even canoe paddles — outside their doors to honour the Humboldt Broncos in the wake of last Friday’s tragic bus crash.

Appropriately, the World’s Largest Hockey Stick is set to join the tribute.

On Thursday, the Island Savings Centre will honour the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team by adorning the puck adjacent to the Stick with the Broncos’ logo and a message of support.

The lobby of the Island Savings Centre will be decorated with green and gold flowers, and staff at the building are encouraged to wear sports jerseys as part of a cross-country tribute.