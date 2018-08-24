(Flickr)

Better road conditions coming to Vancouver Island

Province finalizes new 10-year deals with Mainroad Contracting

The province hopes its latest road maintenance deal will keep Vancouver Island safer during the winter months.

In a news release Friday morning, the Ministry of Transportation announced it has finalized new contacts with Mainroad Contracting to ensure better highway driving conditions.

The contract for Service Area 02, which is responsible for provincial roadways in Nanaimo, Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni has been awarded to Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting LP, and the contract for Service Area 03, which covers Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy, has been awarded to Mainroad North Island Contracting LP.

Mainroad South Island Contracting has already been responsible for provincial roads between Chemainus and Greater Victoria since September 2004.

Both of the new contracts will run for 10 years beginning Sept. 1, 2018, with the option for a five-year extension.

New road improvement stipulations outlined in these contracts include:

  • Return Highway 19, Highway 4 and other Class A winter highways to bare pavement within 24 hours of a severe weather event. The previous standard was 48 hours at temperatures of -9 C or warmer.
  • Expanded sweeping along cycling routes.
  • Increased communication with the public to rapidly changing road conditions during severe weather events and other incidents affecting travel on B.C. roads.
  • When a weather event is forecasted to occur, increase the patrol frequency to four hours in anticipation of the weather event. The previous standard was 24 hours.

Each year road crews apply 750,000 tonnes of winter abrasives and 100,000 tonnes of salt to more than 1.2 million kilometres of highways in B.C. They also award 28 maintenance contracts throughout the province at a cost of $400 million annually.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing man with dementia could try to take a B.C. ferry: police

Just Posted

North Cowichan council members look to increase their salaries

Final decision expected on Sept. 5

Bird to blame for lack of juice

B.C. Hydro has restored the power

UPDATE: RCMP find missing Duncan teen

Dallas Macleod, 18, has been found.

Cowichan Chamber critical of changes to labour rules

B.C. NDP procurement policies slammed

Stolen excavator from B.C. Mainland tracked to Cowichan Valley

Machine rented from business in Maple Ridge

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Missing man with dementia could try to take a B.C. ferry: police

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

Good Samaritan turns in wallet with $3,200 inside

A Vancouver Island man driving through the Okanagan found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Most Read