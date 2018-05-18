The Nook coffee and tea shop after a single-vehicle accident on the evening of May 13 caused significant damage to the exterior and interior of the restaurant on the corder of Hillside Ave. and Quadra St. Arnold Lim/BLACK PRESS

Best video stories of the week

Watch the Island’s best news videos from the week ending May 18

See car going crashing through a Victoria coffee shop an arrest made in a 30-year-old cold case, a new Tent City dubbed Discontent City, new Hydrogen vehicles coming to Canada and more in this edition of the Best Videos of the Week from Vancouver Island.

Victoria: New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles coming to Canada

Get a look under the hood of the latest in zero-emission vehicles that can charge quicker and drive longer than electric vehicles. FOR THE FULL STORY

Cowichan Valley: Family urges public to help search for missing Ben Kilmer

Concerned friends have joined the search for a missing Cobble Hill man, who has been missing since for several days. FOR THE FULL STORY

Oak Bay: Arrest made in 30-year homicide cold case

New DNA technology led to the arrest of a Washington State man in connection with a 30-year cold case in the deaths of two Oak Bay High grads. See the family speak to the news that an arrest has been made. FOR THE FULL STORY

Nanaimo: Tent City is out, but Discontent City is in?

A new tent city is being set up on Nanaimo’s downtown waterfront and some in the homeless population plan to resist requests that they move along. FOR THE FULL STORY

Victoria: IIO investigating after car smashes through coffee shop.

Police said the same vehicle nearly hit a police cruiser at a different intersection shortly beforehand, after travelling through a stop sign. FOR THE FULL STORY

For more great video stories follow your favourite black press publications online and on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________________________________Submit your great videos to Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Twitter: @ArnoldLimPhoto

Instagram: @ArnoldLimVisuals

Previous story
B.C. heading to court in Alberta to stop fuel restriction law, may seek damages

Just Posted

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search

Famous British trumpeter features in Duncan baroque concert

Simon Munday joins the Victoria Baroque Orchestra for a feast of delicious music

Lexi Bainas column: Break out the pearls, enjoy super food, wine, and entertainment

It’s a foodies’ delight, paired with a double serving of the Medfords in a British mood

BSB climbs into top spot in CWFL

Blue Steel breaks tie with Ravens

Cowichan teens conquer fears for Make-A-Wish

Ashton Combdon and Hayley Bye-Pace will take part in Rope for Hope next Thursday

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal… Continue reading

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Best video stories of the week

Watch the Island’s best news videos from the week ending May 18

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Most Read