‘Citizen’ staffer Lauri Meanley got a bit of a start after locking up her house and turning around to find a bear in her yard. (Lauri Meanley photo)

Bears, bears everywhere in the Cowichan Valley

Bears are particularly keen on garbage and unpicked fruit trees.

Lake Cowichan Gazette staffer Lauri Meanley got a bit of a start recently after locking up her front door and turning around to find a bear in her Lake Cowichan yard. She wasn’t the only one. Neighbours reported seeing a black bear near the school that day as well. Others have reported bears Crofton. And Shawnigan Lake. And Maple Bay. And Sahtlam. And so on and so forth across the region.

One of the benefits of living on Vancouver Island is that it’s full to the brim with nature and thus is rife with wildlife. With that comes a level of responsibility to protect those things.

Sgt. Scott Norris of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it’s that time of year when bears are out and about looking to stock up on snacks before heading off to hibernate.

“There’s lots of bears around. They’re trying to fatten up,” Norris noted. “It’s people’s duty and by law under the Wildlife Act, they must lock up their garbage and any other food attractants so they don’t attract bears to their property.”

Bears are particularly keen on garbage and unpicked fruit trees.

“We want to keep bears wild,” Norris said. “People need to do everything possible to prevent bears from being attracted to their property.”

Norris asked folks to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters line should they see somebody in violation of wildlife protection laws. The RAPP number is 1-877-952-7277 or *7277 on the Telus Mobility network.

Violations can also be reported online at https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided
Next story
Snowfall on Mount Washington as ski and snowboard season approaches

Just Posted

Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there was not “much direct interference” by Russia

Lake Flashback: Cowichan Lake to get updated arena, Youbou to get its own fire department, and river to get more brown trout

And this week: a picture that shows Grade 1 kids learning how to use the telephone

Youbou’s Save Our Holmes Society offering meet and greet

Informal meeting aimed at updating residents on TimberWest’s logging plans

Bears, bears everywhere in the Cowichan Valley

Bears are particularly keen on garbage and unpicked fruit trees.

Bantam Cowichan Bulldogs earn silver at provincials

Young team exceeded expectations over football season

Holiday Market at Lake Cowichan draws big crowd of shoppeers

Great weather and a hockey tournament at the sports arena next door… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: From farm networking to Ladysmith light-up

Young Agrarians event aims to link farmers with land Are you a… Continue reading

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Feds studying birth tourism as new data shows higher non-resident birth rates

Over 3,200 babies were born here to women who weren’t Canadian residents in 2016

Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement

Guay annouced his retirement after hearing eteran teammate Manuel Osborne-Paradis had crashed

B.C. councillor quits a month after election, calls for audit of district

Joscelyn Barnard wants a review conducted into North Saanich’s ‘corporate culture and practices’

Snowfall on Mount Washington as ski and snowboard season approaches

Webcams show slopes blanketed in snow by Thursday afternoon

Most Read