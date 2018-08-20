(IMAGE CREDIT: BCWILDFIRE FACEBOOK)

BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

If you’re looking to start the week with something special, we have you covered – here are some firefighters and some very cute puppies they rescued.

BC Wildfire signed off Sunday night with the following heart-warming story about the lost pooches.

“While heading back from working on a fire in the Monashee Complex in the Kamloops Fire Centre, this Initial Attack Crew found a group of lost puppies on the side of the road,” reads the post.

RELATED: Work continues on Monashee Complex wildfires

“After contacting local authorities, and determining that there were no houses or properties nearby that the dogs could have wandered from, the crew decided to bring the pups back with them. They are now being well fed and cared for, and the SPCA has been contacted.”

Heart full yet? Now, what should those puppies be named?

Lake Cowichan's Tube Shack looking for river-safe sunscreen
$78K grant to help tweek North Cowichan's Climate Action and Energy Plan

