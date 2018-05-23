Comox Mayor Paul Ives shows off his oyster shucking skills at the 2016 BC Shellfish and Seafood Festival. (Photo by Terry Farrell)

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

  • May. 23, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging their skills and swagger to win top prizes and epic bragging rights at a myriad of cooking competitions during the BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend, June 15 to 17, in the Comox Valley.

Ticketholders will sample and savour the freshest seafood while enjoying featured B.C .wines, ciders and live music performances along with festival competitions.

Fun for the entire family, the BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend 2018 offers up new seafood competitions combined with events and celebrations including chef demonstrations, award-winning shellfish and seafood tastings, and the largest Kids Interactive Zone featuring the Vancouver Aquarium AquaVan.

The BC Seafood Festival is unveiling an extensive line up of competitions to ignite the passion and ingenuity of chef and seafood competitors while providing festival participants with a front row seat to the action on festival stages throughout the weekend.

FortisBC BC Seafood Festival Chef Competition

Featuring a fantastic line-up of past festival chefs who will duke it out in black-box heats to present the most unique and scrumptious B.C. seafood dishes to a group of discerning judges. The top prize will be $5,000 and second place $1,500, thanks to generous sponsorship by FortisBC. All of the cooking equipment is being proudly provided by Garland Canada.

Fanny Bay Oysters Shucking Championship – June 16

Guinness Book of World Record Holder, Shucker Paddy, returns to host some of the fastest shuckers in British Columbia to compete for the top prize of an all-expense paid trip to compete in the PEI Shellfish Festival Raspberry Point Shucking Championship. Seeing is believing in this ‘must-attend’ event.

Ocean Wise Chowder Challenge – June 17

Restaurants and their seafood-loving chefs serve up the best sustainable seafood chowder for a chance to win an OceanWise annual membership and attendance to the big leagues of chowder competitions, the Vancouver OceanWise Chowder Chowdown.

For more information and ticket prices, visit bcseafoodfestival.com.

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds
Next story
‘Teddy’s’ animal cruelty case put forward two weeks

Just Posted

Island AAA final goes to Shawnigan

Champions will be joined by Cowichan T-Birds at B.C. tournament

VIDEO: Heritage Days 2018 offers family fun

With a Mountie in red serge leading the parade, vintage trucks motor through Lake Cowichan

New festival gets its first shakedown at Laketown Ranch

VIDEO: Iffy weather made for smaller crowds at the start, but the music was great throughout

VIDEO: ‘The last thing we want is a free-for-all’: Lake Cowichan council tells crowd

Zoning changes are needed if the town is to have any control over pot shop locations and more

Editorial: Water and fire take centre stage as summer approaches

May has so far been exceptionally dry

VIDEO: Heritage Days 2018 offers family fun

With a Mountie in red serge leading the parade, vintage trucks motor through Lake Cowichan

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging… Continue reading

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Vancouver Island police dog retires from RCMP

Boomer and Const. Clay Wurzinger had numerous successes

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

Most Read