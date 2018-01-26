BC River Forecast Centre issues advisories for eastern, mid-Vancouver Island rivers

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for rivers and tributaries on the east side of Vancouver Island from Campbell River to Cowichan, as well as the mid-Island around Port Alberni.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre’s advisory covers eastern Vancouver Island including Englishman River, Tsolum River, Oyster River and tributaries around Campbell River, Comox Valley, Parksville and surrounding areas.

In the mid-Island the advisory is in place for the Sproat and Somass rivers around the Alberni Valley.

Advisories are also in place for southern Vancouver Island for the Chemainus River, Cowichan River, Koksilah River and surrounding areas.

An “atmospheric river storm event” is expected to impact Vancouver Island on Sunday and early Monday, according to the forecast centre. Communities along the east coast of the Island as well as the Alberni and Cowichan valleys can expect heavy rainfall ranging from 50-160mm. Higher amounts are expected where upslope conditions occur, and slightly lower amounts along the eastern slopes of Vancouver Island. Temperatures are forecast to increase, and freezing levels will rise to 2000m. Snowmelt from mid-elevation may add to runoff for this event.

River levels are expected to rise through Sunday, with peak levels expected on Monday and potentially into Tuesday. Rivers flowing out of lakes are particularly susceptible due to the slow recession from last weekend’s storm event; these include the Somass River and the Cowichan River.

Hugh Braker, emergency management spokesperson for the Tseshaht First Nation near Port Alberni, which has its headquarters on the banks of the Somass River, is advising people living along rivers or creeks in the Alberni Valley to prepare for possible evacuation of livestock or property. The Somass has been the scene of two major flooding events in the past few years.

“Storm paths can, of course, change. However, at this time, we appear to be in the crosshairs of a significant precipitation and snow melt event,” Braker wrote in a Facebook post.

Braker said he would be updating the flooding situation along the Somass and Sproat rivers via social media as he receives information.

