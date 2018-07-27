BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

An Agassiz man was arrested Sunday, July 22 during the largest seizure of marijuana through a traffic stop in Canada since 2015.

According to a media release from Manitoba RCMP, Claudiu Huber, 46, is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Trafficking a Controlled Substance after he was pulled over in a commercial semi-trailer on Highway 1 near Westhawk, Man.

The RCMP officer on traffic patrol stopped the semi-truck to conduct a regulatory inspection of the driver’s paperwork, but quickly discovered a number of discrepancies. The truck’s load was subsequently searched by several officers who discovered 925 lbs. of vacuum-packaged marijuana and 75 lbs. of cannabis shatter, oils and edibles.

Mantioba officers discovered 925 lbs. of vacuum-packaged marijuana and 75 lbs. of cannabis shatter, oils and edibles amongst a legitimate food load in a semi-trailer driven by an Agassiz man.

The drugs were hidden among a legitimate load of food products and

The marijuana products and truck were seized and Huber taken into custody but he has since been released pending a future court date. The semi-trailer was loaded in B.C.’s Lower Mainland and was destined for Southern Ontario.

