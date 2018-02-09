(Photo by David Goldman/The Associated Press)

BC Hydro warns of colder temperatures in coming weeks

Electric company has activated its winter payment program

In some regions of B.C. the flowers have already begun to bloom, while snow squalls continue to blanket other areas of the province.

Meteorologists are anticipating colder than normal temperatures to continue as we move towards the Spring, according to a statement from BC Hydro, who have activated their Winter Payment Plan.

“After a colder than usual December and return of cold air to many regions late January into early February, BC Hydro’s meteorologists are predicting the next couple of months will likely continue to bring below average temperatures,” read a portion of the statement.

The company says colder temperatures have led to higher electricity bills, especially for those using electric heat. Temperature records have already been broken in Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm, Princeton, Campbell River, Tofino and Whistler since early November. BC Hydro also witnessed peak electricity demand in the second half of December 2017 that was above the previous 10-year average.

“Cold temperatures across the province drive-up electricity usage, resulting in higher BC Hydro bills that can be difficult for families to manage alongside other household expenses,” said Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro’s President & Chief Operating Officer. “Our meteorologists are predicting colder than average temperatures will continue over the next of couple of months and we want to provide customers with help to manage their payments.”

The plan will allow customers to spread out their winter electricity bills over a six-month period.

This program was first introduced last winter, during the annual billing period that runs from Dec. 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Anyone interested can learn more by calling 1-800-BCHYDRO.

Previous story
B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families
Next story
Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Just Posted

Broadway to big bands on tap in Crofton in February

Check out the Osborne Bay pub on Sunday afternoon’s for Pat’s House of Jazz

T-Birds third at junior girls qualifier

Cowichan still hoping to reach provincials

Stars Miller and Foote headed to Duncan Showroom stage

He’s released hit singles like ‘Anna Marie’, ‘Rude Awakening’, and ‘Summer of Our Love’

United splits on massive weekend

Cowichan U21 team plays league’s best

Duncan business owner tired of being crime victim

Lance Steward wants more action

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

Most Read