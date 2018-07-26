BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

BC Ferries has put out the call in an effort to procure five new vessels to replace aging passenger ships.

Four 81-metre Island Class ferries, each with a capacity of 450 passengers and 47 vehicles, are required. The expected delivery date for the first two vessels is 2020 with the following two ships delivered in 2021.

A 107-metre Salish Class vessel with a capacity of 600 passengers and 138 vehicles is also needed with an expected delivery date of 2021.

RELATED: BC Ferries to invite provincial ship-building firms to bid on Island-class vessels

“These new vessels will help us move toward our ambition to be leaders in the transition to a lower carbon future, and our standardization and interoperability of the fleet,” Mark Wilson, vice-president of strategy and community engagement for BC Ferries, said in a release.

This improves safety, environmental performance and resiliency, and reduces costs, he added.

The bidding is open to local, national and international shipyards, including consortiums through “Requests for Expressions of Interest” (RFEOI).

Two Island Class vessels are currently under construction and three Salish Class ships joined the fleet last year. The Island Class ships will be electric hybrid propulsion, including batteries and the Salish Class will be fuelled with natural gas.

“These new clean-tech vessels will reduce our carbon emissions, helping the province achieve its greenhouse gas reduction targets, and have the added benefit of reducing the amount of underwater radiated noise we produce,” Wilson said.

The five new ships will replace the Bowen Queen, Mayne Queen and Powell River Queen and allow for redeployment of some vessels throughout the fleet.

Replacing one older vessel with two new smaller vessels on the Nanaimo Harbour to Gabriola Island route and the Campbell River to Quadra Island route will improve capacity and frequency.

The passenger count on these runs will more than double from 400 to 900 passengers per hour, while the vehicle carrying capacity will increase by approximately 60 to 94 vehicles per hour.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
BC Nurses Union calls former president’s lawsuit ‘improper’ and ‘inaccurate’
Next story
Chemainus dispensary succumbs to legal pressure from North Cowichan

Just Posted

Chemainus dispensary succumbs to legal pressure from North Cowichan

A Chemainus dispensary that was steadfast in remaining open despite fines and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Music and fans both hot at this year’s Islands Folk Festival in Cowichan

From the wild boogie woogie of Alan Gerber to the smooth jazz of Susannah Adams, it was all there

Scammer tries to nab Visa number off Cowichan Valley woman with no card

Cowichan Bay’s Judy Ross knows a thing or two about scamming. No,… Continue reading

Business notes: Save-On-Foods in Duncan donates $1,500 to food bank

Money going to Cowichan Valley Basket Society

LAKE FLASHBACK: Water bombers, United Church, J. H. Boyd: two gone, one forgotten

Some Cowichan Lake sagas just seem to go on and on as years go by

Duncan teenager wins Nanaimo Idol singing contest

Fourteen-year-old Ellie Barnhart beat out 15 contestants to win studio time and training

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Almost 50 people held in cells during Quesnel’s annual summer festival

Billy Barker Days is one of Northern B.C.’s largest festivals, and local RCMP were kept on their toes

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

Facebook faces day of reckoning on Wall Street

Shares plunged more than 19 per cent before trading, equating to about $17 billion in net worth

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot

No one was injured during the incident in Kelowna, but an adjacent car was also scorched

Fisheries critic MP Fin Donnelly calls for land-based fish farms

Spokesperson for BC Salmon Farming Association says the move would put the industry out of business.

Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

Most Read