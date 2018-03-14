BBB brings virtual cybersecurity to businesses Island-wide

Free virtual CyberSecurity Awareness Event on your computer terminal March 23

Business owners and their employees need to be as educated as ever on how to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover from cybersecurity threats. The Better Business Bureau wants to cover the Island in safety with its inaugural free virtual CyberSecurity Awareness Event.

“We’ve always done a shredding event once a year, very popular, because everybody needs to shred their important documents,” said Rosalind Scott, president and CEO of the BBB. “I can’t do a shredding event for the entire Island but I can do a cyber security event for the entire Island.”

Nanaimo, Duncan, Saanich, West Shore and Victoria chambers and and sales and marketing executive all participating in the March 23 event.

“That’s a lot of organizations all participating at once,” says Scott. “That way it allows people not only participate but they get really excited about it.”

The virtual presentation is designed by Smart Dolphins IT Solutions Inc. for businesses of all shapes and sizes. It explores the tools and habits you need to become a malware and computer security savvy user.

“The video presentation is directed at businesses but consumers equally need to be involved in Cyber Security,” Scott said. “After the fact we’ll make ht presentation available, so those who miss it can still access the information.”

ºVisit bbb.org/vancouver-island/cybersecurity-awareness-day for more information and to register for the virtual event.

“Everybody is at risk. I deliver workshops on scams and frauds. I start by saying every single person in this room has been scammed,” she said. “It happens to everybody, it may be a little tiny scam or it may be a big one. We have had people pretend to be us and reach out, because you can trust the Better Business Bureau but you can’t trust the summer pretending to be the Better Business Bureau. … All of us need to be mindful of these things.”

 

