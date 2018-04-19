Banquet, talent show upcoming at seniors’ centre

Get out your best and most fun hats for the spring banquet and hat parade at the seniors centre. (Gazette file)

Seniors, mark your calendars, there’s a couple of events geared toward you coming up in the next couple of months.

The Cowichan Lake Golden Agers’ Society spring banquet and hat parade is scheduled for Saturday, April 28 at the 50 Plus Activity Centre. The Goodtime Boys are providing the music and there’ll be both door prizes and prizes for hats.

The doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner served at 5 p.m. Music is set to begin at 6 p.m.

For those looking to get in on the action, $15 for members or $17 for non-members will get you in the door. Be forewarned, the cut-off for payment is Monday, April 23. Call the centre at 250-749-6121 for more information.

The following month, the 50 Plus Activity Centre is playing host to Lake Cowichan Amateur Talent Night.

That event is slated for Saturday, May 26. Those with a talent are encouraged to call the centre or call Sue at 250-749-0127.