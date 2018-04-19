Get out your best and most fun hats for the spring banquet and hat parade at the seniors centre. (Gazette file)

Banquet, talent show upcoming at seniors’ centre

Seniors, mark your calendars, there’s a couple of events geared toward you coming up in the next couple of months.

The Cowichan Lake Golden Agers’ Society spring banquet and hat parade is scheduled for Saturday, April 28 at the 50 Plus Activity Centre. The Goodtime Boys are providing the music and there’ll be both door prizes and prizes for hats.

The doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner served at 5 p.m. Music is set to begin at 6 p.m.

For those looking to get in on the action, $15 for members or $17 for non-members will get you in the door. Be forewarned, the cut-off for payment is Monday, April 23. Call the centre at 250-749-6121 for more information.

The following month, the 50 Plus Activity Centre is playing host to Lake Cowichan Amateur Talent Night.

That event is slated for Saturday, May 26. Those with a talent are encouraged to call the centre or call Sue at 250-749-0127.

Previous story
‘I hated who I was. I had a hard time looking in the mirror’

Just Posted

Vandekamp hiring an important step for Cowichan Capitals

Former Nanaimo coach brings considerable experience and a winning attitude that’s been lacking

Lake Flashback: Three heavy subjects: private forest lands, teachers striking, and parking bylaws

There’s also a bit of fun, too, as we enjoy going back to the ’70s

Chris Wilkinson column: Acceptance can be dangerous

She and her husband were headed down the path of least resistance with their health

Shawnigan Players’ ‘7 Stories’ tackles brutal subject with humour

Various residents of the seventh floor are losing their grip on reality

Cowichan Valley Lumberjacks improve at ScrumFest

“We continued to show improvements throughout the tournament”

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Builder of Kinder Morgan reinforces concerns over project

B.C. heads to court over pipeline jurisdiction as builder says doubt warranted

Health committee cheers idea of national pharmacare program, but cost an issue

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says she fears costs could be far higher than $19 billion

Canada’s oldest blood donor says it’s all gain, no pain after decades of giving

Great-grandmother and Coquitlam, B.C., resident has been donating blood since the late 1940s

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Adult raccoon was rescued by Critter Care Wildlife Society after being found with trap stuck on paw

‘I hated who I was. I had a hard time looking in the mirror’

Cariboo woman shares past struggles with alcohol, drugs

Most Read