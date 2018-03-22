Starting April 1, hunting grizzly bears will be banned in B.C. (Black Press files)

Ban on grizzly bear hunt, new rules take effect April 1

Taxidermists, tanners will have to report on any grizzly bears or parts brought to them

A ban on hunting grizzly bears in B.C. comes into effect next month, along with a number of regulatory changes.

The NDP government says taxidermists and tanners will be required to report information about any grizzly bears or parts brought to them as of April 1 to help enforce the hunting ban or face a $230 fine.

The province announced the ban in December to protect the roughly 15,000 grizzlies in the province — a move that was welcome by environmental groups.

The government previously said roughly 250 grizzlies were killed annually by non-First Nations hunters.

Hunters will now be required to carry all their species licences during hunting trips, including cancelled licences, and show them to conservation officers as requested.

The province says the changes to the Wildlife Act also increases the amount of edible meat hunters can collect from big game by including neck and rib meat.

Requirements to remove edible portions of an animal, which previously pertained to types of deer, moose, elk, sheep and goat, has been expanded to include cougars as well.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death
Next story
Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits B.C. First Nations community

Just Posted

Huge heather sale in Cobble Hill offers unusual varities

So, watch for “Golden Angie”, “Zeta”, “Zoe”, “Agnes” and “Claire” at the sale.

Coming up at the Lake: Save your nickels for fundraiser

Do you want to collect nickels for Nichole or cheer on your firefighters? Read on.

Cowichan Tribes looks to update animal bylaws in wake of abuse case

Moves come after meeting with SPCA and RCMP

Lake Cowichan figure skating winds up successful season

It’s not an ice show year so it’s been a bit quieter for the Lake Cowichan and District Skating Club

Stingrays rewrite record book at Tier II provincials

Five Duncan swimmers qualify for season-ending meet

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Coming up in Cowichan: Kinder Morgan protest; Sportacular; Walk for Alzheimer’s

It’s part of a Canada-wide National Day of Action to Defend the Water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Fundraisers take centre stage

And that’s a wrap! Amy Oakes has finished her 11th year canvassing

‘Not well thought out:’ Arizona family slams B.C. speculation tax

American family spends half the year in vacation home on Vancouver Island

Family of B.C. wildfire victim wants better emergency preparedness for vulnerable people

Williams Lake’s David Jeff “fell through the cracks”

Senate backs bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Justin Trudeau reminded senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize pot

Where Canadians buy real estate abroad: report

Hot Spots: Top 30 home-buying destinations for Canadians in the Americas

Ban on grizzly bear hunt, new rules take effect April 1

Taxidermists, tanners will have to report on any grizzly bears or parts brought to them

BREAKING: Cassie Sharpe adds world championship to Olympic gold

Mount Washington skier defends her crown in France, wins overall halfpipe title

Most Read