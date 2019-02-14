Kids enjoying the snow day by building a sculpture, Feb. 11, 2019. (Jesse Laufer / News Staff)

Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

All school districts in business this morning but officials warn another 5-10 centimetres today

The snowfall warning is back, but the unexpected winter holiday is over for Vancouver Island students.

After a three-day break, school is open this morning in the Nanaimo, Cowichan, Sooke, Victoria and Saanich districts.

It’s also fully back to business for Camosun College and Vancouver Island University, both of which were closed, or mostly closed yesterday.

RELATED: Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

The move comes at the same time Environment Canada has reinstituted a snowfall warning for the south Island

Another 5 and 10 cm is expected for an area between Campbell River and Greater Victoria.

“Snow will develop this afternoon for many areas and a transition towards rain is likely overnight or Friday morning, depending on location. 5 to 10 cm of snow is possible by Friday morning.

“There is potential for snow to be fairly heavy during the late afternoon and early evening rush hour.”

School officials are urging caution.

“Our staff have been out ensuring bus routes are safe and schools are accessible,” states a post on the Cowichan district website.

“Although we are opening, we realize that there are a lot of icy places throughout the district, so we ask that you drive and walk with caution. Some buses may be running a bit late due to slushy weather, but, rest assured, we’re coming.

“As always, the decision to send your little ones to school is up to you and we encourage you to do what you feel is best for your families.”

A similar message was posted in Saanich.

“Side roads and parking lots have been plowed. However, please drive carefully as roads and sidewalks continue to be slippery. A huge thank you to our facilities team who have worked to ensure our schools are ready for students and staff.”

Previous story
B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%
Next story
53 cases of measles confirmed in southern Washington state

Just Posted

Solving parrot’s feather infestation in North Cowichan will be difficult, costly

Invasive species choking Somenos Creek

Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

All school districts in business this morning but officials warn another 5-10 centimetres today

Business notes: Building relationships key in business and life

A couple of weeks ago I had the opportunity of speaking to Networking for Non-Profits Cowichan.

Third-period lead disappears as Caps lose to Grizzlies

Up 4-2, Cowichan ends up falling 6-4

Shawnigan, Rugby Canada strengthen partnership

Memorandum of understanding will benefit community, school says

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Conservation workshop part of Garry Oak Meadow Marathon The Garry Oak Meadow… Continue reading

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

B.C.’s private power vision shows up as big charge to hydro bills

NDP tracks B.C. Liberal donations while long-term contracts signed

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Most Read