Housing Minister Selina Robinson and Premier John Horgan listen as Makenna Rielly, executive director of the Victoria Women’s Transition House Society, describes need for second-stage transition housing, B.C. legislature, Oct. 25, 2018. (B.C. government)

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

The B.C. government has announced the first stage of its plan to expand transition house facilities, with 12 projects that will house 280 women and children leaving violent home situations.

The province’s three-year goal is to add 500 units to the system, including second-stage housing for women who reach the 30-day limit for staying in a transition house, Premier John Horgan said at a ceremony at the B.C. legislature Thursday.

The need for additional space is being described by facilities around the province, with transition houses forced to turn away women, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson said.

Makenna Rielly, executive director of the Victoria Women’s Transition House Society, described the need for second-stage housing.

“Based on our research, as well as the voices of those we serve on a day-to-day basis, we know that many women required longer than the 30-day stay at emergency shelters, in order to build a new and safe environment for themselves and their children,” Rielly said. “Financial, emotional and legal issues are often overwhelming, and affordable housing is scarce and difficult to find. For many it is easier to go back to their abusive partner.”

RELATED: Kitimat struggles with increased domestic assault

New facilities announced Thursday include nine second-stage housing units in Smithers, 40 more in Kelowna, a 10-bed transition house mainly for Indigenous women and children in Nanaimo, 20 second-stage housing units in Langford, 20 more in Port Alberni and a facility in Prince George with 18 transition house spaces, 16 units of second-stage housing and 21 rental townhouses.

The first phase of funding includes a new 10-bed facility in Chilliwack that started operation Oct. 1, and a 12-bed facility plus second-stage and rental homes in Kitimat that was announced in August. Also funded are seven beds with second-stage housing in Invermere announced last spring.

Other facilities in the works are 40 units of second-stage housing in Kamloops, 20 permanent housing units in Burnaby, and a 10-bed facility in Vancouver for women who have experienced human trafficking and exploitation.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat
Next story
PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

Just Posted

U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Coach sees more good than bad in loss to Prospect Lake

Lake Flashback: Diesel clean up saga ends, swimming pool story surfaces again, familiar politicians back in the frame: it’s all Laker life

Some politicians had long run, Palmers’ diesel nightmare goes on, will Lake ever get a pool and more

Mary Lowther column: Secrets to sharing the garden with pumpkins

Pumpkins and other winter squash start easily from seed indoors, about mid to late April

VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

Kids fun at Spooktacular, community events all over, and finally adult fun and games. Check em out

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read