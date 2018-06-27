B.C. woman walks in on masked man robbing her Nanaimo home

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a masked man allegedly involved in the robbery of a Nanaimo home.

According to an RCMP press release, the robbery happened at 11:30 a.m. on June 14, at a home on the 400 block of Hewgate Street when a man was caught in the residence by the homeowner.

The homeowner told police she had gone home for lunch and when she entered her house, heard noises from her bedroom. She opened the door and saw the man going through her desk. After screaming at him, the man ran to her bedroom window, climbed out, got on a bicycle and fled.

The suspect, who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, appeared to be Caucasian and in his 30s. In addition to the full face shield, which concealed most of his features, he wore a grey sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and refer to police file #2018-21092. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

