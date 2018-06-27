Black Press file photo

B.C. woman walks in on masked man robbing her Nanaimo home

RCMP seek information on suspect of break-and-enter on Vancouver Island

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a masked man allegedly involved in the robbery of a Nanaimo home.

According to an RCMP press release, the robbery happened at 11:30 a.m. on June 14, at a home on the 400 block of Hewgate Street when a man was caught in the residence by the homeowner.

The homeowner told police she had gone home for lunch and when she entered her house, heard noises from her bedroom. She opened the door and saw the man going through her desk. After screaming at him, the man ran to her bedroom window, climbed out, got on a bicycle and fled.

The suspect, who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, appeared to be Caucasian and in his 30s. In addition to the full face shield, which concealed most of his features, he wore a grey sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and refer to police file #2018-21092. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver
Next story
CONTAGION: Drug resistance takes devastating human toll

Just Posted

Young Stingrays make waves at Island Long Course championships

Bridget Burton and 10-and-under boys set the tone for Duncan swimmers

Alistair MacGregor column: Supply management something to celebrate and defend

Production control failure couldn’t be more starkly illustrated than with these U.S. examples.

Cow High’s Super Six surprise at sevens

Shorthanded squad wins shield

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Editorial: Mesachie fire future a tough call for residents

We hope that everyone can at least go into the process with an open mind.

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

B.C. woman walks in on masked man robbing her Nanaimo home

RCMP seek information on suspect of break-and-enter on Vancouver Island

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

One-armed reporter takes up boxing

Museum exhibit highlights impact of sports after 9-11

;’Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11’ explores how sports helped unite the country

COLUMN: B.C. mayor takes on Trump

Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman calls statements Trump disturbing

Most Read