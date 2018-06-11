Firefighters worked throughout the night to contain and then extinguish the fire. Photo credit Margaret Fraser

B.C. woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

A Princeton area home was completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

A woman was sent to Princeton hospital Monday night after she was injured re-entering her burning home in an attempt to rescue her cats.

“She had burns to her hair and her hands and the back of her head because she had been going back in to try to get the cats, and opening basement windows so the cats could get out,” said David Stringfellow, chief of the Erris Volunteer Fire Department.

Tuesday morning Stringfellow had no update on the victim’s condition, but said members of his crew did notice some cats roaming in the area of the burned out property.

The home on Princeton Summerland Road – which consisted of a double-wide trailer attached to a single-wide trailer, was completely destroyed.

The fire started at about 10:30 and when firefighters arrived the structures were fully involved.

“When we first got there it was into the trees and the bush. It was our first concern getting that stopped and we got that taken care of pretty quickly,” said Stringfellow.

Hayes Creek Fire Department assisted under the mutual aid agreement and there were approximately 24 responders on scene, four tenders and two pumpers.

Efforts were complicated by the nature of the trailers’ construction.

“With all that tin and tin roofing it was difficult to get at the hot spots so we will be working on that today,” he said.

“We had water going back and forth with four tenders until about 3:30 a.m. At that point we had the fire completely knocked down and it was just smoldering. We had two firefighters stay there the rest of the night on fire watch.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle
Next story
Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

Just Posted

Parkland Apartments fire in Duncan accidental: fire chief

After a week of investigating, experts have decided the cause

Duncan mayor says ‘no’ to amalgamation

Phil Kent believes “much deeper” conversation on issue needed

Bicyclists descend on Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit for fundraiser

“Light on PTSD” organization raises money and awareness of trauma

Review: ‘Grease’ brings summer fun, nostalgia to Chemainus Theatre

The production is anchored by fine performances and excellent musical numbers

Vancouver man named as victim in Malahat crash

David Tilley was 46

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Popular photo app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

B.C. woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

A Princeton area home was completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

3 prisoners on the lam after escaping Alberta prison

Four prisoners escape from the Red Deer Remand Centre, one is caught

FIFA World Cup preview: Defending World Cup champions Germany prepared to lead Group F

Battle for group runner-up will be close with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea

Hockey stick honouring Humboldt Broncos stolen from B.C. porch

South Surrey homeowner describes theft of tribute as ‘disrespectful’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Most Read