B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and Premier John Horgan have put a heavy emphasis on housing construction. (Chad Hipolito/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Targeted funds in Tuesday’s federal budget to increase construction of rental housing adds to B.C.’s own effort to increase the supply of affordable homes, B.C. Finance Minister Carole James says.

Ottawa’s budget commits more than $1 billion to a fund for low-interest loans to builders of rental projects.

“I was glad to see the rental housing mentioned in the federal budget, but I haven’t seen any long-term plans,” James said. B.C. launched a 10-year housing plan last week.

James also praised the measure in federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s budget to increase data collection on housing purchases to identify the beneficial owner behind numbered companies and trusts that buy real estate. B.C.’s budget last week increased the foreign buyer tax from 15 to 20 per cent, and introduced Canada’s first speculation tax on empty homes, in a bid to cool down high urban housing prices and encourage long-term rentals.

But the federal budget’s multi-year spending plan doesn’t begin immediately, with Morneau continuing to deal with deficits three times as big as what he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in 2015.

James was also concerned about immediate effects of federal spending on other areas of interest to B.C., including child care and preparing for the legalization of marijuana.

“We put $1 billion into child care, a major investment into helping women back into the workforce,” James said. “But it’s a long-term plan and long-term funds are going to be necessary.”

Morneau’s budget includes $65 million to provide education on marijuana use. James said education is needed, as other jurisdictions have found, but B.C. needs help with licensing marijuana production and roadside enforcement of cannabis-impaired drivers.

Previous story
Body found near Victoria harbour

Just Posted

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Isles need win Tuesday to stay alive

Kerry Park trails Saanich 3-1 in VIJHL playoffs

Column: End pension theft

Are you worried about whether your company pension will be there for you when you need it?

Mesachie Lake Citizens to hold rally for fire chief

Group wants their fire chief and deputy reinstated

Report concludes police not responsible for broken jaw

Man claimed RCMP hurt jaw during his apprehension

Sushi-making robots among tech on display at foodservice trade show

The annual RC Show is three days and includes 1,000 exhibits

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

Body found near Victoria harbour

Police and divers had been looking in the same area for a missing man earlier this month

VIDEO: New payroll health care a $100K for greenhouses

Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says

Vancouver Island sheep gets loose and rams children

Incident happened Tuesday south of Nanaimo

B.C. courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Emergency response teams still arriving to downtown core

Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision

Budget outlines $18.1-billion deficit, focuses on women, scientists

School districts adding up cost of new health tax

Education Minister Rob Fleming ducks double tax questions

VIDEO: B.C. mayor urges province to use 24/7 electronic monitoring for offenders

Local politicians pen letter to government asking for electronic monitoring system

Most Read