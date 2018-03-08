B.C. upgrades red light cameras to catch speeders

Province calls move more transparent than photo radar

The province is upgrading red light cameras in an effort to catch speeders on B.C. roads.

It will spend the next several months analyzing crash and speed data at the 140 intersections where it has red light cameras before deciding which ones to equip with vehicle identifying equipment.

According to the province, the move is more transparent than photo radar, which Attorney General David Eby calling photo radar a “non starter” at a press conference last fall.

The photo radar program ended in 2001 and the province said that the unmarked vans, staffed with two police officers each, issued speeding tickets at “low speeding thresholds” and used up too many police resources.

Four other provinces already use red light cameras: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec.

MAP: Red light cameras in B.C.

More to come.

Previous story
Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday
Next story
B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

Just Posted

Man arrested after assaulting police officer; witness questions force used in takedown

Police say man, who is known to them, resisted arrest

LMG gets past Nanaimo in contentious Jackson Cup game

A controversial call ended up deciding the Jackson Cup quarterfinal in Nanaimo… Continue reading

Mary Lowther column: Compost tea great for garden (ignore the smell)

Why don’t they just call it compost sludge?

North Cowichan reminds residents of new burning rules as spring yard work begins

Open-burning times are between March 15 and April 15, with new restrictions

Lake Flashback: Family home burns at Bay, abandoned vehicle pickup, and IS&S saga continues

They could still laugh after the blaze but ditched vehicles and a mill closure were serious matters

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks issues during his visit to Cowichan

NDP leader finishing four-day tour of Island

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies stay alive with Bulldog win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

B.C. upgrades red light cameras to catch speeders

Province calls move more transparent than photo radar

Day one in the books at B.C. high school basketball championships

Two of the four defending champions eliminated on opening day of tournament at Langley Events Centre

Women strike on International Women’s Day

Women across Europe and Asia take to the streets in protest for equality, respect and empowerment

Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal in case of Cindy Gladue

Supreme Court to hear appeal in the case of Ontario trucker who was acquitted in the death of an Indigenous woman

Trump to make announcement on steel, aluminum tariffs

Later today President Trump is expected to announce new tariffs on steel and aluminum

Most Read