B.C. transit cop thanks God his injuries weren’t worse after being shot on job

‘So many reasons to be grateful,’ Constable Josh Harms said Monday

Transit Police Constable Josh Harms says he thanks God his injuries were not worse.

The 27-year-old cop, who has been described as a “high flier” and an “excellent cop who digs” and “gets valid arrests,” was twice shot in the arm at Surrey Scott Road SkyTrain Station while in the line of duty, on January 30.

He was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and released later that night. The next day, he was at the Metro Vancouver Transit Police headquarters.

“I have so many reasons to be grateful, and so many people to thank,” Harms said Monday.

“I thank God my injuries were not worse. Though I have a long road ahead, I am going to make a full recovery and rejoin my colleagues as soon as possible.”

He is expected to undergo surgery this week.

Harms also expressed gratitude to his fellow police and others.

“I have received support from many, and am thankful for everyone who has expressed well-wishes. In particular, I thank the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, Surrey and Burnaby RCMP, Lower Mainland ERT, the staff at B.C. Ambulance Service and Royal Columbian Hospital,” Harms said. “I would also like to thank the many members of the public who expressed their support.

“Finally,” he said, “I would like to express my gratitude to my wife and family.”



