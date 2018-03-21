Coastal communities in B.C. have signs showing the way to higher ground in the event of a tsunami alert. (Black Press)

B.C. emergency alert system being tested Wednesday

Alarm tone and message will play on TV and radio

If a loud alarm tone interrupts your TV watching or radio listening on Wednesday afternoon, don’t panic – it’s a drill.

The BC Emergency Alerting System Test is part of the nationwide system to be used for large-scale disasters or emergencies. In B.C., the system will currently only be used for tsunamis.

During the test taking place at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, the alarm tone will sound, followed by this message:

“This is a test of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is only a test. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. This is only a test. No action is required.”

These alerts will not play on cell phones, as that system will be tested in May.

B.C. emergency alert system being tested Wednesday

