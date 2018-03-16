(@GovInslee/Twitter)

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

British Columbia Premier John Horgan and his counterparts in Oregon, Washington and California are adding the overdose crisis and trade to the list of issues considered vital to the four jurisdictions.

Horgan, the governors of Oregon and Washington, as well as officials representing the governor of California have gathered in Vancouver to mark the 10th anniversary of the Pacific Coast Collaborative.

The forum was created in 2008 to encourage joint action on matters like climate change and the environment but today’s gathering also confronted what Washington Gov. Jay Inslee calls the ”scourge of substance-use disorders.”

A news release from the premier’s office says the jurisdictions are committed to ending the stigma and discrimination associated with addiction and substance-use disorders.

It says B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships.

Horgan says his U.S. counterparts understand the urgent need to protect a shared environment and to slow climate change across a region that is home to 55 million people and represents the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study
Next story
$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Girls flag football league holding another session

Try the sport at McAdam Park Monday at 6 p.m.

Tribute honours country superstars Twitty and Lynn

This Saturday, March 17, at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

School’s Out program gives youth free spring break bus rides

Students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 can ride the bus for free for most of spring break

Cowichan players among B.C.’s best at national sevens tourney

Brentwood and Shawnigan players help provincial team to silver

Public hearing on Kingsview Development in April

Project plans up to 1,300 housing units on the side of Mount Tzouhalem

UPDATED: Brake failure sees plane crash into gate; nobody injured

Rescue crews headed to the scene at Stamps and Henderson Roads.

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

Saanich resident facing numerous charges in north Courtenay shooting incident

Richard Daniel Vigneault, a 27-year-old Saanich resident is facing numerous charges in… Continue reading

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Government says as many as 1,600 workers by the peak of construction in 2021 will be hired

COLUMN: Why fans should continue watching the Canucks

After a tough season, Vancouver fans have promise for remaining 11 games

Most Read