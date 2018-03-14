B.C. teacher suspended for lecture on cross-dressing, making student cry

Tami Lynne Chechotko was suspended for two days without pay

A teacher at Elkford Secondary was suspended for two days after she lectured students who had cross-dressed in support of a LGBTQ student.

A B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch report released this week said Tami Lynne Chechotko told a group of Grade 11 and 12 students that she was disappointed in them for how they chose to support their peer and the LGBTQ community as a whole.

During the Dec. 16, 2016, confrontation, Chechotko told them their actions were “disrespectful and offensive, like painting your face black or wearing a feather headdress.”

The school’s vice-principal told her the school was okay with the students’ dress, but she told the teens the cross-dressing could make students “question someone’s sexuality which could potentially result in suicide.”

Some of her students at the time had their next class with her, and four of them decided to go to the library instead.

When Chechotko went looking for them, she found one of the students crying and pacing.

She then became “loud and agitated” and again lectured the students about why their cross-dressing was inappropriate.

She was suspended without pay for two days on Jan. 25, 2017.

This is not Chechotko’s first time being punished. In June 2016, the South Kootenay School District issued her a letter about not making “upsetting statements” to a vulnerable student about her family.

In September of that same year, she was told to stop providing advice to students that was different from what the school recommended and to not interfere with students’ course selection or graduation.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. school closes after death of First Nation boy
Next story
Catalyst Paper disappointed with anti-dumping duty

Just Posted

Niners get past Bobcats, will get to defend Tony Grover Cup title

Cowichan beats Cordova Bay in physical contest

VIDEO: Three smaller festivals add even more lustre to Laketown Ranch lineup for 2018

With acts like Current Swell, Jon and Roy, Neon Steve, and Towers and Trees, there’s lots to like

Catalyst Paper disappointed with anti-dumping duty

Americans place 22.16 per cent anti-dumping duty deposit on some exports

Cup semifinal loss among LMG’s ‘worst ever’

Cowichan will regroup for provincials

Get out your green for St. Patrick’s Day potluck

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event will feature music by the Canadian Suite Duo

VIDEO: 69th Cowichan Music Festival’s Sunday Highlights Concert stuns crowd with quality

A variety of superb performances showcases the talent of the Cowichan Valley’s young performers

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

French wins lottery on New York City Marathon

Williams Lake’s Jen French was one of 120,000 people in the running for a marathon spot

B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week

A teacher from the Cariboo Chilcotin will have to take a course in creating a positive learning environment before she can return to teach

Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals

B.C. dropped from North America bid for World Cup soccer

Security, B.C. Place upgrade costs unknown, Tourism Minister Lisa Beare says

UPDATED: Alaska State Troopers say recovery of B.C. climber too dangerous

Too dangerous for state troopers to recover remains

B.C. teacher suspended for lecture on cross-dressing, making student cry

Tami Lynne Chechotko was suspended for two days without pay

Dog dies after airline worker has it placed in overhead bin

United Airlines has taken full responsibility for the tragedy

Most Read