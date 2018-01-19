BC Summer Games volunteers. More, many more, are needed. (Citizen file)

B.C. Summer Games volunteers needed in Cowichan

Organizers need the engergy of about 3,000 volunteers

Before the spotlight shines upon the athletes during the 2018 BC Summer Games in Cowichan, organizers need the energy of about 3,000 volunteers to plug in.

Hosting the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games can’t happen without a lot of support and it’s time for those helpers to step up. Officials are putting out the call for thousands of volunteers to help deliver the massive event slated for July 19-22.

“Now that we have entered the year of the Games, we are reaching out to the community to sign up to volunteer and help us make the BC Summer Games a truly memorable experience for the participants and local residents,” said Games president Jennifer Woike.

In a little over six months, upwards of 3,700 athletes, coaches and officials will descend on the region to compete in the 40th annual BC Summer Games. For some it’s the pinnacle of their sporting career, for others, a stepping stone to the upper levels of their sport. For all, it’s a memory not soon forgotten. Those memories will be spread out all over the Valley.

“With 27 venues and 18 sports for young athletes to compete in, the Games will have a presence throughout our region, with competition taking place from Mill Bay and Shawnigan Lake to Maple Bay to Cowichan Lake to Ladysmith and Nanaimo,” Woike noted.

Help will be required in all corners.

“We will need over 3,000 volunteers to help us with all aspects of hosting the Games, including transportation, ceremonies, accommodations, meals and venue management, to name a few,” she said.

Volunteers can choose the time commitment that works for their schedule but the majority of volunteer positions will be for the weekend of the Games – July 19 to 22. Volunteers will have the ability to select the shifts and positions that interest them.

“We know we have a lot of good to share,” Woike said. “The Cowichan is a welcoming community where people regularly pull together for great causes. We know the community will step up and not only welcome Games participants, but also give of their own time to make the Games a success.”

For more information and to sign up to volunteer visit www.bcgames.org

B.C. Summer Games volunteers needed in Cowichan

Organizers need the engergy of about 3,000 volunteers

