Lake Cowichan Secondary will host the U15 Soccer delegations during the B.C. Summer Games. (Google)

B.C. Summer Games volunteers needed at LCSS

The U15 male and female soccer squads will find their home away from home at Lake Cowichan Secondary School during the 2018 BC Summer Games, school officials have announced.

The event will take over the Cowichan Valley July 19-22.

More than 350 soccer athletes, coaches and officials will stay in the classrooms and use school facilities.

Residents are being encouraged to volunteer at the school to help welcome the guests.

“The job is easy and indoors,” said a news release. “There will be a table and chairs at the entrance of our school with lists of participants taped to the table. You will simply need to make sure the people check in and out when they come and go. Children are welcome to volunteer with an adult.”

Volunteers will receive a limited-edition T-shirt and an official lanyard and will be treated to snacks and treats. They’ll also get an invite to a thank-you dinner and party on Monday, July 23.

Six-hour shifts are ideal but don’t shy away from volunteering if you only have three hours to give.

Front door shifts for Thursday, July 19, Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 are: 6 am to noon; noon to 6 pm; 6 pm to midnight, and midnight to 6 am. Sunday has one shift of 6 am to noon.

For more info or to sign up please contact Sue Plester at 250-416-1023 or email questconsulting@shaw.ca

Alternatively would-be volunteers can call the main games office at 236-800-0157 or visit www.bcgames.org where you can register on line to choose to help out in accommodations or many other games jobs.

