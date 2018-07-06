Facebook

Community mourns after young B.C. man dies in explosive house fire

West Kelowna residents share their grief after the death on David Hunt

West Kelowna residents are mourning the death of a man who lost his life in an explosive house fire Wednesday night.

Tiana Kirsten wrote in a Facebook post “R.I.P. David Hunt. Every time you came to Lordco, you have always been so kind and wonderful. I cannot believe you’re no longer with us.”

Kennedy Arbeau wrote “I don’t even know where to start. It was the wrong person at the wrong time. Thank you for all the chill times, I can’t believe I spoke with you two days ago. Rest easy freaky sneeky Dave. We will all miss your creme de le creme.”

Dakota Hartley posted “Rest in Peace David Hunt, this was really unexpected to wake up to this morning like everyone says, I know I may have never talked to you much but I can tell you were just simply a great soul, a genuine person who’s going to be missed by so many. Even I had to cry this morning. Rest easy man.”

WATCH: Residents escape house fire Wednesday

Rob Fujisan said “It really breaks my heart to make another post like this. I just received the news that around 10:30 p.m. (Wednesday night) there was an accident that took away another amazing soul from our community. The explosion that shook Westside… but took away a hero. He was family to lots of you, and a good friend of mine. It didn’t matter what time of day it was. You could count on David being there to support you. It seemed like he had all the answers when it came to advice for our cars. Even without fully knowing someone, he would stop everything he was doing to lend a helping hand if you were in a bind. Life can be a gamble, and all we want is to come out on top. I’m truly sorry you were dealt a bad hand. You were truly a good man, David, but you were also an amazing human being with an endless love for those around you.”

Hunt’s Facebook profile said he was an employee at Wicks Vape Shop and he lived in Westbank.

Two individuals were also airlifted to the hospital in Vancouver after the blaze destroyed a home on Elliott Road. A GoFundMe was started for Chiara Boehlke and her boyfriend Aleck Villeneuve, who have serious injuries due to the fire.

According to West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund, the investigation is going to take time to complete due to the nature of the fire.

The cause of the fire is difficult to determine due to the magnitude of the event, he said. “We had to use an excavator to essentially demolish the house to make sure the fire was out.”

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
