B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

The British Columbia Real Estate Association says tighter mortgage rules and lower demand are bringing the provincial housing market into balance.

The association says 7,884 units were sold within the Multiple Listing Service across the province in June, a 32.5 per cent decrease from the same month last year.

The average residential price was down 1.3 per cent from June of 2017 for a total sales value of $5.6 billion.

Brendon Ogmundson, the association’s deputy chief economist, says the impact of the tightened standards for both borrowers and lenders is still being felt.

He says the combination of the lower demand because of the more stringent mortgage qualification rules and higher interest rates is bringing most markets in the province back to balanced conditions.

While the active listings in B.C. are on the rise, the association says inventory remains low in historical standards in markets like Vancouver Island and the Okanagan.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Just Posted

Red Arrow Tigers make a statement to NSFML

Duncan team beats everyone down the stretch

Mustangs avenge loss by punishing Cubs twice

Baseball team eyes showdown with Kelowna this Saturday

Plans for development at old Quamichan Inn site unveiled

About 100 people turned out

Carl Weber column: Everyday heroes: we are all worthy

“work with what’s right in you.”

Lake Flashback: Repairing the car bridge, Grad mess to clean up, and bureaucracy to overcome

The park at Cottonwood Creek gets two mentions, plus the relief of finishing up repairs on the car bridge

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Thieves on Vancouver Island break through wall to steal unique jerseys

Incident happened overnight Wednesday at Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association office on Third Street

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

B.C. Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

Scott Anderson blasts NDP and Liberals for not doing enough to address bus cuts

Report: Are British Columbians addicted to air conditioning?

A new report from BC Hydro indicates British Columbians are increasingly turning to air conditioning to beat the heat.

B.C. First Nations move to ban non-native moose hunting in Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in Nation target provincial government’s LEH moose hunts

B.C. police officer investigated for writing tickets on fake violations

DPD officer Byron Ritchie was recommended for disciplinary action, but has been granted a review

Most Read