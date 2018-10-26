Inside a party bus (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

The B.C. government is cracking down on party buses and limousines, quadrupling the fines for commercial vehicles that do not meet inspection standards.

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine, up from $81.

The increases, announced Friday, are part of a suite of new measures in the works by the province. They come two years after a Langley woman died after she fell out of an open door of a party bus as it made a left turn in downtown Vancouver.

READ MORE: Party bus reforms urged after Langley woman dies in Vancouver

“For a long time, the party bus industry has been ignored, leaving glaring gaps in safety,” said Transportation Minister Claire Trevena.

The ministry will work with the Passenger Transportation Board to enforce the following measures as early as next year:

  • having a safety monitor or chaperones if a minor is on board a party bus
  • requiring minors to have a signed consent form from a parent or guardian
  • having new licensees of party buses submit a passenger safety plan to show they are capable of providing a safe service

  • installing cameras in party buses, similar to the taxi camera program

  • requiring party bus operators to install an emergency alert system in vehicles with separate passenger compartment

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations
Next story
B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Just Posted

Caps fall to Wenatchee Wild

Road trip begins with 8-1 loss

Size matters in Piggies’ loss on rare trip to the Mainland

Cowichan defeated by Bayside

Agriculture & food special: Happy to be home at A Home for Hooves in Cowichan

“The most important part of running any sanctuary is education.”

UPDATE: Planned closure of popular Cowichan Bay walking trail postponed

Kingscote Heritage Trail to be dug up for drainage project

REVIEW: Mercury Players’ ‘Deathtrap’ is a thriller in every sense of the word

With a strong cast, great direction, and a devilish plot, this play delivers on all fronts

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

Woman found dead in Ucluelet harbour

A 50 year-old woman was found dead in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19.

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Most Read