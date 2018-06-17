Pittsburgh Penguins’ prospect Jordy Bellerive is expected to make a full recovery after being injured in a house fire in Calgary Saturday night. (NHL)

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

A B.C. hockey player is expected to make ‘a full recovery’ after he was injured in a reported house fire in Calgary on Saturday night.

North Vancouver’s Jordy Bellerive, who plays for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, was injured along with Ryan Vandervlis and team alumnus Matt Alfaro, the team confirmed in a statement.

Bellerive is a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect and the NHL said the young player is expected to be okay.

“Assistant general manager Bill Guerin has spoken with Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery,” the league’s statement read.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Advisory group recommends raising weir to prevent dry-up of Cowichan River

Just Posted

Advisory group recommends raising weir to prevent dry-up of Cowichan River

Increasimg height of weir among recommendations

Drivesmart column: Little things can make a big safety difference

Signal! The bulbs are good for more than three or four blinks, too.

Robert Barron column: Island a beautiful and dangerous place

But the Valley does face even more of a threat from earthquakes than many had thought.

VIDEO: It’s spectacular indeed when Carlson’s takes us to the circus

Carlson’s Dance only performs major recitals once a year, and these galas are eagerly anticipated

Andrea Rondeau column: That great shot of the exit sign

And that’s not counting the shots where you didn’t notice the one kid who decided to make a funny face

Whales hunting porpoises thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Father’s Day fun to fundraising

Father’s Day Tractor Show at the BC Forest Discovery Centre

Cowichan Coffee Time: From CHAMPS to scholarships

The Duncan Kinettes donated $6,400 to the BC Summer Games

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Most Read