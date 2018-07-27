B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

WARNING: Graphic language

Darcy Daniels was walking hand-in-hand with his boyfriend on a Saturday afternoon in downtown Kamloops when he said not one, but three strangers yelled out a stream of derogatory insults.

Daniels, 27, decided to post about it on social media, in part to show homophobic slurs aren’t as rare in B.C. as some might think.

“Three people decided to call me and my boyfriends faggots, talk about how much they hate faggots and how much gay people disgust them,” Daniels said in a video that had been viewed more than 15,000 times as of Friday.

The drag queen and performer told Black Press Media confrontations like these have made up most of his life, even before he knew he was gay and was chastised and picked on for being overly feminine.

“I wasn’t surprised because I grew up here,” Daniels said. “I’m not surprised in the slightest, and probably wouldn’t have made the video had I not seen how upset it made my partner.”

To encapsulate the hateful banter Daniels and others face, one needs to look no further than the comments on his video.

“I’m not here to force anything on anyone, I don’t have a gun to anyone’s head here. I just want to feel safe and be able to freely express myself like any other human being,” Daniels said.

“So being told things like, ‘If you didn’t shove it down our throats it’d be fine’ or ‘You don’t always have to be a walking rainbow parade’ can be agitating.”

Elsewhere in B.C., rainbow crosswalks in the Comox Valley, Duncan, Salmon Arm and Surrey have been vandalized with burnt rubber as quickly as they were painted.

People who never had to fight for anything don’t understand the concept of pride symbols, Daniels said. “When everything’s given to you, symbolizing something such as decades of strength and pride probably would seem silly.”

He said he has received many messages of inspiration and support from allies since speaking out online.

In the future, he said he wants to organize drag show fundraisers, work with the Kamloops pride committee and speak to kids in schools about acceptance.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Search called off for missing Oak Bay senior
Next story
Kelowna wildfire held as 933 homes remain on evacuation alert

Just Posted

Search called off for missing Oak Bay senior

It was determined that all viable options available to the search efforts had been explored

Province steps in protect Catalyst Paper’s pension plan

Government says increasing U.S. tariffs could impact company

LEXI BAINAS COLUMN: Snow in July, medieval knights, bellydancers: lots to share this week

I’ve heard of a recital and 10 days of celebration, too. Don’t miss it

Duncan’s Silver Bridge is getting a makeover

The re-coating project begins on Monday, will disrupt traffic through the fall and winter

VIDEO: See your friends from Arbutus Ridge present 50 years of Top 40 hits July 28-29

They’ve got everything in this show: from bobby soxers to the Beatles, and more

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Cowichan Coffee Time: Men show they care, CGC hands out awards

• 100 Men Who Care in Cowichan are making a big impact… Continue reading

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Kelowna wildfire held as 933 homes remain on evacuation alert

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire department are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Most Read