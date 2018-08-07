Intersection camera in Vancouver records pickup truck running red light, generating a ticket that is mailed to the registered owner. (ICBC)

B.C. intersection cameras now live around the clock

Speeders and red-light runners get tickets in the mail

Red light cameras are now operational 24 hours a day at 140 high-crash intersections around B.C., part of the province’s effort to slow the spiralling rate of accidents.

The upgrade began last fall, as the B.C. government struggles with accident and injury claims that have pushed ICBC rates up in recent years. The cameras had been activated for six hours a day during high traffic times. They now run continuously, recording speeding and red light violations.

“Last year we saw a record 350,000 crashes in B.C., with about 60 per cent of them happening at intersections,” said B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. “The full activation of these cameras is overdue and an important step for safety on some of our busiest roadways.”

Farnworth emphasized that the change is not a return to photo radar, a system of cameras in unmarked vans that was ended in 2001.

There are about 140 automatic red light cameras in B.C., located mostly in the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island. There are a few cameras in the Okanagan and one in Prince George, operated by ICBC at identified high-crash intersections.

more to come…

