B.C. housing prices forecast to stay high despite moderating demand: BCREA

Experts predict that residential sales will dip by 8.6 per cent – or 94,855 units – in 2018

B.C. real estate experts are predicting vulnerable tides in the year ahead as rising interest rates are set to impact homeowners across the province.

In the BC Real Estate Association’s first-quarter housing forecast for 2018, released Friday, experts predict that residential sales will dip by 8.6 per cent – or 94,855 units per year.

Still, that leaves B.C.’s housing sales well above the province’s 10-year average of about 84,000 units annually.

Unsurprisingly, analysts are pointing to slower economic growth, tougher mortgage qualification rules in addition to increasing interest rates as some of the main factors in the slowing stats.

Association chief economist Cameron Muir said this means housing demand will moderate this year, with no sign of bouncing back into 2019.

By the numbers, about 60,000 homes are under construction across the province, well above the previous peak of 45,000 units for the same time period recorded in 2008, as builders continue to react to the lack of supply.

In Metro Vancouver alone, 2,000 units are in the pipeline, 56 per cent more than recorded in 2008, the association said.

But despite that – and the five-year-qualifying rate forecast to rise 35 basis points by the end of 2018, and another 21 basis points by the end of 2019 – prices are still set to continue increasing.

The association estimates that the average price of a home is to increase six per cent to $752,000 this year, and a further four per cent to $781,800 in 2019.

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation
CVRD to receive almost $8 million for water projects

CVRD to receive almost $8 million for water projects

Money to come from the Federal Gas Tax Fund

Cowichan Aquatic Centre to undergo major refit

Funding coming from almost $2.4 million in federal gas taxes

Herald of spring: Seedy Saturday in Cobble Hill

On Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cobble Hill holds its annual Seedy Saturday

Lexi Bainas column: Music, dinner theatre, and the search for a conductor

Our esteemed founder and enduring musical director/conductor Garth Williams is retiring.

Girls wanted for flag football league

Long running women’s league adding junior divisions

Women’s rights focus of One Billion Rising event in Duncan

Annual event raises awareness of violence against women

Coming up in Cowichan: Big book sale

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Community leaders from around Canada are issuing weekly challenges as part of the #Next150 campaign

Victoria Royals to dress like Don Cherry tonight

The themed jerseys are in support of the Kidney Foundation of Canada

2 dogs die in attacks as deep snow pushes B.C. cougars out of Cariboo forests

Conservation Office fielding three to five calls a week in the Cariboo due to deep snow

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

Canada’s Worst Driver looking for next round of bad drivers

Nominations are now open for the popular Discovery Canada TV series

