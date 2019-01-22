B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau, who represents the party on the Legislative Assembly Management Committee. (Black Press files)

B.C. Green leader calls for long-term legislature financial audit

Andrew Weaver says trust in clerk and sergeant at arms is gone

The allegations against B.C. legislature clerk Craig James and sergeant at arms Gary Lenz abusing their positions for personal gain mean the B.C. Green MLAs can never have confidence in them again, Green leader Andrew Weaver says.

Weaver spoke to reporters Tuesday after going over a lengthy report and dozens of supporting documents released by speaker Darryl Plecas to an MLA management committee Monday.

The report details questionable overseas travel, spending sprees and expense claims, as well as allegations that employees were threatened or fired for questioning the practices of the inner circle in charge of the legislature’s $70 million annual budget.

“The allegations in this report point to a culture of entitlement and were to be honest, sickening to read,” Weaver said. “To be blunt, I do not see how it is possible for our caucus to continue to have confidence in the clerk and the sergeant at arms, if they were recommended to come back to the legislature.”

The all-party MLA committee unanimously passed a series of motions Monday, one of which calls for the three party house leaders to recommend whether Lenz and James should continue on paid leave while RCMP investigate their activities.

RELATED: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, expense claims

RELATED: Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms

Another is for an auditor from outside B.C. to do a forensic review of the legislature’s books. Weaver said he wants that audit to go back beyond the 18 months of the current government, at least to the previous terms of B.C. Liberal speakers Linda Reid and Bill Barisoff.

The report even touches on the Social Credit government of Bill Bennett, where speaker Walter Davidson was involved in pension arrangements for senior administrators.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta youth charged over theft of $17,000 in snow equipment at B.C. ski resort
Next story
Shawnigan Lake RCMP looking to reunite stolen truck wheels with rightful owners

Just Posted

Coach Martin’s 200th win a big one for Cowichan LMG

Soccer team climbs to second in Div. 1 with win over Mid Isle

Editorial: Need to look at more than just emergency Malahat bypass

We favour options that offer regular alternatives, not just a crash bypass.

Editorial: We don’t think enough about our impacts on the world

Six eagles were killed, and six others were sickened after being poisoned.

New rowing centre may lead to solutions to Quamichan Lake’s algae problem

National focus could lead to more resources to deal with issue

From CPR to Cycling, Cowichan Elder College offers wide range of courses

Elder College is supported by the CVRD so all the classes are listed in the Recreation Guide

VIDEO: Initiation hockey hosts year-end tourney at the Lake

Cowichan Lake hockey fans turn out in good numbers to support their smallest players

Coming up in Cowichan: Anti-pipeline meeting; women’s shelter open house

Public meeting in Duncan to support pipeline protests A public meeting has… Continue reading

Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American

Many saw the white teenagers, who had travelled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the Native Americans

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

M’s legend Edgar Martinez, Rivera, Mussina also make the grade

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau

Housing is expected to be a prominent campaign issue ahead of October’s federal election

Most Read