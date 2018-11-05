Gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial has been pushed back again till January 2019. (File photo)

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for April

The trial of a notorious B.C. gangster, whose charges in relation to the Surrey Six massacre were dropped, has been delayed a third time.

Red Scorpions leader Jamie Bacon is charged with counselling to commit the murder of Person X, currently serving time for another gangland crime.

July selection was slated to begin Monday, but has been pushed back to Jan. 19. The trial had initially been scheduled to begin in April of this year.

This time, the trial was postponed to “allow the accused the opportunity to review further materials,” the BC Prosecution Service told Black Press Media.

Bacon has been in custody since April 3, 2009, when he was arrested at his parents’ Abbotsford home in connection with the Surrey Six killings, in which six men, including two innocent bystanders, were gunned down in a highrise on Oct. 19, 2007.

Two men, Cody Rae Haevischer and Matthew James Johnston, were eventually convicted of six counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy in the murder of rival gang member Corey Lal.

The Surrey Six charges against Bacon – first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder Lal – were stayed last December, after years of closed pre-trial hearings. The judge’s reasons for granting the defence’s request for the stay were sealed.

Crown counsel is appealing the stay.

Bacon remains in custody after he was denied bail earlier this year.

