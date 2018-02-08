Judy Darcy, B.C. minister of mental health and addictions. (Black Press files)

B.C. funds more overdose prevention in Indigenous communities

Judy Darcy announces $20 million for opioid intervention, treatment

The B.C. government is providing $20 million over the next three years to address the unique needs of Indigenous communities dealing with drug addiction.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy announced the new fund in Vancouver Thursday, to be delivered by the First Nations Health Authority to bolster the efforts of the B.C. government and regional health authorities.

Indigenous people are five times more likely to experience a drug overdose than the general population, and three times more likely to die, Darcy said.

Dr. Shannon McDonald, acting chief medical officer for the FNHA, said Indigenous women are at greater risk than other women. In the general population, 80 per cent of overdoses are men, mostly younger men. But in Indigenous communities it is a 50-50 split, with overdoses happening among pre-teens and women in their 70s.

“Many experience overdose away from home, away from the judgmental eyes of the people who love them,” McDonald said.

RELATED: More than 1,400 overdose deaths in B.C. in 2017

Darcy said the money will be administered by the FNHA, with $4 million in the fiscal year starting April 1, and $8 million in each of the next two years. Some will be allocated to harm reduction and outreach efforts in urban communities.

McDonald said there will be 55 community-led harm reduction programs, including “back-to-the-land therapeutic camps.” Training to administer the anti-overdose drug naloxone will be expanded from the current 123 communities to more than 200, and the current 86 naloxone distribution sites administered by FNHA is to increase to more than 120.

Grand Chief Doug Kelly, chair of the First Nations Health Council, said when the organization was established seven years ago, chiefs called for it to increase local decision-making.

“This investment gives our communities and caregivers opportunities to design initiatives and services to help our citizens heal,” Kelly said.

The FNHA has created its own website with overdose information, in addition to the B.C. government’s online resource.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot into stores could take longer

Just Posted

Chance encounter changes two lives in Chemainus Theatre’s ‘Once’

Is it the magic, is it the music? A guy and a girl just know it happened once.

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Column: Women we recognize, revere and remember on the 121st anniversary

Feb. 19 marks the 121st anniversary of the founding of the first Women’s Institute in the world.

Enjoy an adventure to ‘Treasure Island’ with QMS

It’s Robert Louis Stevenson’s legendary tale of pirates, buried treasure, and more

Column: Duncan’s Pots & Paraphernalia take home big win

“I’m happy that the little town of Duncan is on the map”

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island

The male victim was in his late 70’s

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot into stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Prom Closet helps Island grads get prom perfect

Hundreds of dresses and suits at February boutique are free for graduating students

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Most Read