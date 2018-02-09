Education Minister Rob Fleming (Black Press)

B.C. creating 100 more teacher training spaces

French, math, physics and special education teachers in demand

After hiring 3,500 teachers to meet court-ordered class size rules, the B.C. government is expanding its teacher training to fill gaps in specialties where they find the greatest shortages.

The rush to hire has created significant problems around the province, with on-call teachers moving to full-time positions and rural teachers moving to urban areas.

The shortage has prompted the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district to advertise for people without teaching certificates to apply for substitute teaching positions. The district superintendent says people with a university degree and interpersonal skills suitable for managing children could be offered substitute work if all certified teachers in the district are deployed.

RELATED: District considers hiring non-teachers

A third of the new spaces, announced Friday by Education Minister Rob Fleming, are for French teachers, partially funded by a federal program. Other high-demand specialties are math and physics teachers for secondary schools.

The expansion includes an intake for 92 teacher training spaces in September 2018, and anther 15 spaces in January 2019.

A ministry task force found that public schools have filled the majority of the 3,700 full-time teaching positions required this year under a settlement reached with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation following a 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision reinstating class size and special needs support ratios.

Previous story
How four changes to the Fisheries Act may affect the North Coast
Next story
UPDATE: Suspicious package issue at Comox Airport resolved; YQQ open for business

Just Posted

Broadway to big bands on tap in Crofton in February

Check out the Osborne Bay pub on Sunday afternoon’s for Pat’s House of Jazz

T-Birds third at junior girls qualifier

Cowichan still hoping to reach provincials

Stars Miller and Foote headed to Duncan Showroom stage

He’s released hit singles like ‘Anna Marie’, ‘Rude Awakening’, and ‘Summer of Our Love’

United splits on massive weekend

Cowichan U21 team plays league’s best

Duncan business owner tired of being crime victim

Lance Steward wants more action

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

Most Read