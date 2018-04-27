The mudslide ripped the mountain open down to bedrock, creating a waterfall and leaving a wide debris field.

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

Leslie Rowlett and her partner Glenn Pennington moved to the Princeton area in 2015.

Relocating from North Vancouver, she said they came to “enjoy the peace and quiet.”

Last summer the couple was evacuated from their home along Highway 5A for 15 days while a wildfire burned around their property.

RELATED: Still no answers in cause of Princeton wildfire

Then last Tuesday – and possibly as a result of the efforts of fire crews to break that out-of-control blaze – approximately one kilometre of debris crashed down the mountain, destroying three of their outbuildings and creating a waterfall in their backyard.

Now along with other residents living below Allison Creek, the pair is watching water levels anxiously and preparing as best they can for potential flooding.

“It’s been a little stressful,” said Rowlett. “But I love it here. If you want to live in Mother Nature you have got to deal with these things.”

The mudslide that ended just 40 feet from the couple’s home occurred about 9:30 p.m.

Rowlett heard rumbling and thought perhaps a large truck was starting up in the area.

“Trees and rocks and crap came right down the hillside.”

RELATED: Work continues to deal with flooding

A pump house used for irrigation, an elaborate garden shed and an outhouse were decimated.

Had Rowlett been near any of those buildings “I’d be dead. Oh yeah, I would have been. I don’t even want to think about what could have happened.”

She said it appears the slide started in the area where fire crews had built roads and created breaks in an effort to contain the 2017 wildfire.

“With all the stuff they were doing behind us, it undermined a lot of the ground.” The property is insured, but there is no estimate yet on the cost of replacing the buildings or the landscape.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Three outbuildings were completely destroyed by what Rowlett referred to as “carnage.”

Previous story
Workplace substance-use policies would help Canadians, employers: report
Next story
Province to kick in share of amalgamation costs

Just Posted

‘Forests Forever’ project at Forest Discovery Centre gets $400K boost

Announced last fall, the ‘Forests Forever’ project is gathering steam as donations come in

Brentwood Regatta runs Friday to Sunday

Largest sporting event in North America hosted by a single school

May meeting to address Youbou logging

The organizers of the Save Our Holmes group have booked the Youbou town hall

Province to kick in share of amalgamation costs

But amount not yet known

Editorial: Installing Wi-Fi in hospitals should be a priority

It boils down to a couple of major considerations: boredom and isolation.

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday On Saturday, April 28 the… Continue reading

B.C. cyclists bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

B.C. tech giant to be the next dragon on Dragons’ Den

Kelowna’s Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on CBC’s Dragons’ Den

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

Most Read