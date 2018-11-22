North Saanich council, with newcomers Brett Smyth and Joscelyn Barnard, introduced themselves to their community after being elected Oct. 20. (Peninsula News Review file photo)

B.C. councillor quits a month after election, calls for audit of district

Joscelyn Barnard wants a review conducted into North Saanich’s ‘corporate culture and practices’

Just over a month after she was acclaimed, Joscelyn Barnard announced her resignation from the District of North Saanich council on Thursday claiming manipulation, litigation threats and an “unhealthy democracy.”

In an email, Barnard said she had volunteered to take a councillor position – her first term – because of “the lack of any other community members willing to do the job.”

Each of the six councillors in North Saanich were acclaimed in the Oct. 20 election.

READ MORE: Geoff Orr elected mayor of North Saanich

Barnard called on Minister of Municipal Affairs Selina Robinson, North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr and the B.C. Office of the Ombudsperson to audit what she called “the corporate culture and practices of the District.”

Barnard said she listened to “a common theme of frustration” from people who also expressed a lack of accountability during the election.

“What I found … was a system that can be manipulated to silence persistent councillors and suppress difficult information through the use of in-camera meetings, threats of publicly funded litigation, severance demands, and labour laws,” she wrote.

“This is not a healthy democratic environment for staff, council, or the public and I will not be a part of it.”

She called for changes to the community charter to improve accountability and transparency.

READ MORE: Residents want North Saanich bike lane revamped

Reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Orr said he would need time to discuss the matter with staff before commenting, having received Barnard’s resignation the same time media did.

“I just want to be mindful of some aspects of this,” said Orr, just a month into his mayoral duties. “This is something I don’t think most mayors have dealt with, so we’re in a unique situation.

He said a specific process has to be followed in this situation, likely referring to the potential for a by-election.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike
Next story
Youbou’s Save Our Holmes Society offering meet and greet

Just Posted

Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there was not “much direct interference” by Russia

Lake Flashback: Cowichan Lake to get updated arena, Youbou to get its own fire department, and river to get more brown trout

And this week: a picture that shows Grade 1 kids learning how to use the telephone

Youbou’s Save Our Holmes Society offering meet and greet

Informal meeting aimed at updating residents on TimberWest’s logging plans

Bears, bears everywhere in the Cowichan Valley

Bears are particularly keen on garbage and unpicked fruit trees.

Bantam Cowichan Bulldogs earn silver at provincials

Young team exceeded expectations over football season

Holiday Market at Lake Cowichan draws big crowd of shoppeers

Great weather and a hockey tournament at the sports arena next door… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: From farm networking to Ladysmith light-up

Young Agrarians event aims to link farmers with land Are you a… Continue reading

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Feds studying birth tourism as new data shows higher non-resident birth rates

Over 3,200 babies were born here to women who weren’t Canadian residents in 2016

Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement

Guay annouced his retirement after hearing eteran teammate Manuel Osborne-Paradis had crashed

B.C. councillor quits a month after election, calls for audit of district

Joscelyn Barnard wants a review conducted into North Saanich’s ‘corporate culture and practices’

Snowfall on Mount Washington as ski and snowboard season approaches

Webcams show slopes blanketed in snow by Thursday afternoon

Most Read