B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

A Saanich chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults has once again lost the right to practice.

Dr. Michael Buna remains suspended from the College of Chiropractors Of British Columbia (CCBC) as the body completes the investigation into a complaint against him.

The college said on its website that based on the available information, the panel ordering Buna’s suspension was satisfied that there was a real risk to the public and that ordering a suspension was appropriate.

The college said in a notice announcing Buna’s suspension that “the allegations made in the complaint remain unproven.”

In December 2007, a B.C. court handed Buna a conditional sentence of nine months served out in the community after having found him guilty of five counts of sexual assaults, a figure later reduced to three.

The ruling judge did not order Buna be added to the national sex-offender registry, noting that Buna had a low risk to re-offend and no prior criminal record.

While the college suspended Buna, it eventually permitted him to resume his practice, albeit under supervision when treating female clients.

According to his website, Buna graduated from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in 1984.

The Saanich News contacted Dr. Buna by phone at his Quadra Street office, but was refused comment.

Previous story
RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm
Next story
B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Just Posted

Braydon Luscombe carries momentum to Paralympics

Second Paralympics for veteran alpine skier from Duncan

Duncan man warns of escalating phone scam

Police warn to never share personal information on ther phone, text or email

Drivesmart column: Close call at the crosswalk, with video

A pedestrian pushing a child in a stroller and the driver of a van approach an intersection

Province buys land for Malahat Nation

The 230 hectares will become part of First Nation’s treaty lands

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh coming to Duncan on March 7

Singh to hold public meeting

VIDEO: Excitement growing as Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Park opening discussed

It’s not spring, but baseball was on the agenda as Kelly Bergstrom meets with Lake Cowichan council

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Most Read