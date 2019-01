Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site using portable sensors to monitor air quality outside of the Columbia Brewery Company in Creston, British Columbia due to a suspected ammonia leak. (Photo credit Lorne Eckersley)

The Columbia Brewery Company in Creston in southeastern B.C. was evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a suspected ammonia leak.

Firefighters were dispatched to the site and strategic points nearby, where they are using portable sensors to monitor air quality.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The brewery produces several beers, including Kokanee.

More to come.