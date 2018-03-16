(Alper Çuğun/Flickr)

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

The United States has arrested the chief executive of Phantom Secure, a Canadian privacy and security firm, alleging the Vancouver-area resident has conspired to provide drug traffickers with modified BlackBerry smartphones to evade law enforcement.

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle, Wash., and faces criminal charges filed with a U.S. district court in San Diego, Calif. Those records are sealed.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the charges Thursday following a years-long undercover operation that included several American, Australian and Canadian agencies including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Authorities continue to seek four other suspects from various countries.

They allege that Phantom Secure advertised its products as impervious to decryption and guaranteed that evidence on a device could be destroyed remotely if it was compromised.

The Canadian Press hasn’t been able to contact Ramos or his lawyer for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dead rabbits found at Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds stoke concerns about Nanaimo virus
Next story
Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Just Posted

Lexi Bainas column: We have so much talent in the Cowichan Valley. Let’s celebrate it!

On top of good shows at Valley for-profit venues, there are great amateur performances as well

Girls flag football league holding another session

Try the sport at McAdam Park Monday at 6 p.m.

Tribute honours country superstars Twitty and Lynn

This Saturday, March 17, at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

School’s Out program gives youth free spring break bus rides

Students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 can ride the bus for free for most of spring break

Cowichan players among B.C.’s best at national sevens tourney

Brentwood and Shawnigan players help provincial team to silver

UPDATED: Brake failure sees plane crash into gate; nobody injured

Rescue crews headed to the scene at Stamps and Henderson Roads.

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

Dead rabbits found at Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds stoke concerns about Nanaimo virus

A B.C. wildlife veterinarian says a few of the dead bunnies will be sent for diagnosis next week.

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

Saanich resident facing numerous charges in north Courtenay shooting incident

Richard Daniel Vigneault, a 27-year-old Saanich resident is facing numerous charges in… Continue reading

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Most Read