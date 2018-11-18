(Black Press Media files)

B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

Action follows a Peter German report on money laundering in B.C. casinos

The province has launched an anonymous tip portal for British Columbians to report “dirty money” in horse racing, real estate and luxury cars.

In a Sunday afternoon press release, the province said the portal was launched following the Peter German report released in June on on anti-money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos.

The 247-page report found that a ‘collective’ system failure allowed money laundering to flourish in the region’s casinos.

Attorney General David Eby had commissioned the report after laundering was brought to the forefront earlier this year when news reports uncovered large-scale criminal activity in the province’s casinos.

The tip portal follows up on a probe announced by the province in September where German will look into money laundering in horse racing, real estate and luxury cars.

A second finance ministry led probe is looking at legislative and regulatory actions that can be taken to prevent money laundering.

The province is looking for tips:

  • Connections between organized crime and money laundering in the horse racing and luxury car industries;
  • Money laundering in the real estate sector connected to criminal enterprises in B.C. or elsewhere, including analysis of the extent of the problem;
  • Use of lawyers’ trust accounts to mask sources of funds in real estate transactions;
  • Money laundering in the construction industry, including abuse of builders’ liens; and
  • Any other conduct in which there may be an identifiable link between organized crime and real estate transactions in B.C.

The province is taking tips till Jan. 21, 2019.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs
Next story
Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

Just Posted

Drivesmart column: ‘N’ drivers forever? You can be

Does a novice driver have to take the test to become a fully licensed class 5 driver?

Robert Barron column: Lower speed limits could save lives

That’s annoying, but at the same time, I think it will save some lives.

Duncan’s Sunday Sandwiches sees huge growth in just 1 year

The group began last November

Andrea Rondeau column: I’ll beg if I have to, to get you to vote

Please, please, please mail in your vote in the proportional representation election.

Sarah Simpson column: Cowichan sure knows when to step up to help

Shortly after my birthday last year I wrote a column about gifts.… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

Action follows a Peter German report on money laundering in B.C. casinos

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen

Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

BC Ministry of Education is reminding residents to apply before the deadline

Victoria spent $30,000 to remove John A. Macdonald statue

Contentious decision sparked controversy, apology from mayor

Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Worries follow privacy breaches at some Canadian cannabis retailers

NEB approves operating pressure increase to repaired Enbridge pipeline

The pipeline burst outside of Prince George on Oct. 9, now operating at 85 per cent

B.C. VIEWS: Setting speed limits in a post-fact political environment

Media prefer ‘speed kills’ narrative, even when it fails to appear

Controversy erupts over Japanese flag in B.C. classroom (updated)

Online petition demanding removal has collected more than 5,700 signatures

Most Read