B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

West Kelowna artist Laurie Ryan has been identified as the Canadian who died last week in what has been described as an accidental gas explosion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“It is with deep sadness that we let you know that Laurie Ryan has passed away. Please be advised that all art sales have been temporarily put on hold,” reads a statement on the website laurieryanart.com, regarding her June 23 death.

Ryan was well known and respected in the local art community.

Linda Lovisa, owner of New Moon Gallery in Westbank closed the gallery on June 30 in honour of her friend.

“Laurie will be missed by all who knew her. Laurie was an artist who was loved by so many. Not only was she a talented artist she was inspiring, full of life, caring, funny, eager to learn, a great artist companion, always exploring and the list is long. She made a difference in so many peoples lives. We will all miss her and cherish her beautiful work,” said Lovisa.

Terri Nunenmacher, who called Ryan a “sister“ released a statement offering insight into Ryan’s life.

“Her family was her pride and joy. Please remember them in your thoughts and prayers for comfort and peace. Laurie was also an amazing artist. Our Gulf Coast Wildlife Rehab t-shirt’s proudly display her drawings of many animals we care for. Her love of our coastal babies grew during their short time here in Mississippi,” said Nunenmacher. “Laurie will be horribly missed by her family, friends, fellow artists locally and abroad. Her contributions to this art will never be forgotten. May you forever dance, sweet Laurie. I’m forever blessed having you as my friend, as my sister…I love you forever.”

Ryan’s son Kristoffer also posted on Facebook about the loss.

“I wished I wouldn’t have to say this for many years to come, but goodbye mom,” he wrote. “You were such a beautiful soul and had a positive impact on everyone you met. You’ll never know how much you truly meant to us and the world around you. Time for your next adventure. Rest in peace mom, I love you.”

Austin Jean of Global Affairs Canada said Canadian officials are aware of reports a Canadian was killed by an explosion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Our thoughts are with family and friends ‎during this difficult time,” said Jean.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family and Canadian consular officials in Cabo San Lucas are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Due to the provisions of Canada’s Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.‎‎”

