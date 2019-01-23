Kayla Bourque. (BC Corrections photo)

Court

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque guilty of breaching condition

Bourque is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 8

A high-risk violent offender with a history of causing injury and suffering to animals pleaded guilty to breaching a court-ordered condition in Vancouver Provincial Court Tuesday (Jan. 22).

Kayla Bourque pleaded guilty to breaching a condition that prohibited her from accessing social media sites. She is also before the court on another alleged breach of bail.

Sentencing on the guilty plea and a bail hearing on the new breach have been adjourned to Feb. 8.

Bourque also faces a count related to allegations she broke a condition that she not possess pornography, said Dan McLaughlin, BC Prosecution Service spokesman.

McLaughlin said that count “will likely be stayed” once Bourque is sentencing for the social media charge.

See more: Advisory issued over animal killer’s planned relocation to Surrey (June 29, 2018)

BC Corrections says Bourque “has been convicted of causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals, willfully and without lawful excuse killing animals and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.”

She relocated to Surrey from New Westminster last June, prompting an advisory to residents.

When Bourque relocated to Surrey last summer, BC Corrections said Bourque was to be highly monitored by authorities and had 43 court-ordered conditions, including that she’s not to be outside of residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for the purpose of obtaining emergency medical treatment and except with the prior written permission of a probation officer.

Her conditions also stipulated she must not contact or associate with anyone under the age of 18 and not attend any public school, parks, playground, swimming pools or areas adjacent to swimming pools. She was also not to have access to, possession, control or ownership of any device capable of accessing the internet.

She was also prohibited from owning, having custody, or control of, or residing in any premises where animals or birds are present.


