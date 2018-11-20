Awards will recognize business excellence on Vancouver Island

Organizers of the Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards announced this week that the nomination period is open and will continue until Dec. 8.

Organizers of the Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards announced this week that the nomination period is open and will continue until Dec. 8.

The awards, to be handed out at a gala event Jan. 24 in Nanaimo, recognize businesses from a variety of sectors up and down the Island.

“It’s been another good year for business on Vancouver Island, and we expect that to be reflected in the number and quality of the entries this year for the gala…” said Mark MacDonald, publisher of Business Examiner, which co-ordinates the event, in a press release. “These awards always bring out new, exciting ventures that make our judges’ job a little tougher each year.”

Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year are three of the major awards and there are also specific sector awards categories for automotive; construction, development and real estate; food and food production; green and technology; health care; hospitality; industrial manufacturer; manufactured wood products; ocean products; professional; retail; tourism; and trades.

“Each year, nominations are generally evenly split between companies south of the Malahat and those from north of the Malahat,” said MacDonald. “That’s not surprising, as the population of both areas are very close, but it also shows the strength of the economy on Vancouver Island is spread out.”

Black Press is a platinum sponsor of the Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards.

Companies can self-nominate and there is no charge to participate. Nomination forms can be found at www.businessexaminer.ca/events. For more information, contact MacDonald at 1-866-758-2684 ext. 120 or e-mail mark@businessexaminer.ca.