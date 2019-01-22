Trucks stage Sunday for a convoy in memory of Linden Baglo, the eight-year-old Nanaimo boy who was struck and killed by a pickup truck while he was riding his bike earlier this month. SWEENIE MOVING photo/Facebook

Auto shop apologizes after Vancouver Island employees disrespect memorial convoy

Mr. Lube staff members suspended after incident Sunday in Nanaimo

An auto service chain issued a public apology after employees were said to have made rude gestures to truck drivers who were paying their respects to an eight-year-old Nanaimo boy who died this month.

More than 100 big-rig trucks were downtown on Sunday afternoon as part of a convoy paying tribute to Linden Baglo, who was struck and killed by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Nanaimo on Jan. 6.

Convoy organizer Pete Fry said as the trucks passed the Mr. Lube location on Terminal Avenue on Sunday, “all the staff was outside” giving the middle finger and yelling at the truckers. Fry said he later heard that the employees thought the convoy was some sort of pipeline rally or protest, but “if you don’t know what it is, why would you do that, especially in your uniform?”

He said seeing that “hit hard” to a lot of the truckers.

“Especially in a community that our brother, a driver, lives in, and that little boy Linden [lived in]. We’re supporting that family and for them to do that was very distasteful and very disrespectful.”

In a letter posted to social media Monday, Mr. Lube president and CEO Stuart Suls referenced “an alarming and disheartening event” outside the Nanaimo location Sunday.

“We would like to express our deepest apologies to the Nanaimo community, family members and friends of Linden Baglo; we will be doing whatever we can to make things right,” the letter noted.

The letter went on to advise that the employees involved have been suspended.

“We are very disappointed in the actions of these individuals and in no way does this represent Mr. Lube and our core values. Furthermore, there will be mandatory training on Mr. Lube employee standards for any Nanaimo employees that were not involved in this incident to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

RELATED: Truck convoy honouring Nanaimo boy who died after being struck by vehicle

The convoy was otherwise well-received, Fry said, and well-supported, as he hadn’t expected more than 15-20 trucks initially and the final count was 113. Fry said Linden Baglo’s stepfather was so moved that he nearly fell to his knees.

“People thought it was a touching thing. Knowing that someone wanted to give support to a family, I think they just thought, it’s for a good cause and people just wanted to stick together,” Fry said. “[Truck drivers] do have hearts and we’re not the kind of mean people that people think we are sometimes.”

RELATED: Nanaimo boy dies after being hit by truck on the weekend


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Work to expand X-Treme Skate Park in Duncan begins this week
Next story
Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Coach Martin’s 200th win a big one for Cowichan LMG

Soccer team climbs to second in Div. 1 with win over Mid Isle

Editorial: Need to look at more than just emergency Malahat bypass

We favour options that offer regular alternatives, not just a crash bypass.

Editorial: We don’t think enough about our impacts on the world

Six eagles were killed, and six others were sickened after being poisoned.

New rowing centre may lead to solutions to Quamichan Lake’s algae problem

National focus could lead to more resources to deal with issue

From CPR to Cycling, Cowichan Elder College offers wide range of courses

Elder College is supported by the CVRD so all the classes are listed in the Recreation Guide

VIDEO: Initiation hockey hosts year-end tourney at the Lake

Cowichan Lake hockey fans turn out in good numbers to support their smallest players

Coming up in Cowichan: Anti-pipeline meeting; women’s shelter open house

Public meeting in Duncan to support pipeline protests A public meeting has… Continue reading

Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American

Many saw the white teenagers, who had travelled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the Native Americans

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

M’s legend Edgar Martinez, Rivera, Mussina also make the grade

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau

Housing is expected to be a prominent campaign issue ahead of October’s federal election

Most Read