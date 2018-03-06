Map of the now cancelled Grassy Point LNG project. (CEAA photo)

Australian company ends Grassy Point LNG project

Another liquefied natural gas project on the North Coast, B.C. ends its commitment

Woodside Energy Ltd. has silently withdrawn from its Grassy Point LNG project on the North Coast of B.C.

“In January 2018, Woodside elected not to renew its Sole Proponent Agreement for the Grassy Point LNG site on the north-west coast of British Columbia,” as stated Woodside Petroleum’s 2017 Annual Report released last month.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal site was proposed 30km north of Prince Rupert, near Lax Kw’alaams. The Australian company began geotechnical surveys on Grassy Point in 2014.

In 2015, the National Energy Board gave the project a licence to export 20 million tonnes of LNG a year for up to 25 years. There wasn’t much progression on the project following the March 2016 open house.

READ MORE: Which LNG projects are left in Prince Rupert

This is the latest LNG project on the North Coast to withdraw interest. In Dec. 2017, WCC LNG announced it was closing its office on First Avenue in Prince Rupert due to current LNG market conditions and economic uncertainties. Previous to that project, Nexen Energy backed out of its Aurora LNG project on Digby Island in September.

Interest in the Kitimat LNG project still remains. The report mentions the Kitimat project as the one of the “most advanced LNG opportunities in Canada.” Woodside has a 50/50 joint venture in the project with Chevron Canada Ltd.

While Woodside states in its annual report that it’s “engaging governments to establish a clear, stable and competitive fiscal framework”, its project partner, Chevron Corp, may be less certain. A report from Reuters on March 5 states that Chevron is possibly looking to sell a minority stake in the Kitimat LNG project.

Chevron’s communications lead, Ray Lord, responded to Black Press Media’s query stating that “Chevron is not in a position to comment on commercial matters, rumours or speculation.”

Meanwhile, in Shell’s LNG Outlook 2018 the company is predicting a global supply shortage for LNG by mid-2020s unless new production projects come online soon.

READ MORE: Aurora LNG backs out


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada takes the win at junior curling championship
Next story
Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Just Posted

Official calls Duncan animal cruelty case one of worst she’s ever seen

BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16.

LCSS hosts spring clean-up fundraiser

The team is participating in the Cash 4 Clothes program

Cowichan Secondary splitting into two separate schools

Starting next fall Cowichan Secondary School students will no longer have two campuses in Duncan.

Business notes: KidLED looks to give back to community

Two young entrepreneurs from Shawnigan Lake have started a web-based business

Judge says enough evidence for extradition in case of Shawnigan Lake man

Anthony Michael Kubica faces murder and kidnapping charges in California

VIDEO: Excitement growing as Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Park opening discussed

It’s not spring, but baseball was on the agenda as Kelly Bergstrom meets with Lake Cowichan council

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

PHOTOS: B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

Provincial champions in four divisions will be decided by this weekend

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not with veto, George Heyman says

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Requirement to say ‘Easter Bunny is real’ violated couple’s charter rights: court

Couple argued telling children in their care the character was real violates religious beliefs

Most Read