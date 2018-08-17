Attention municipal candidates: here’s what we want from you

Shane Ryan is running for area director of Mill Bay/Malahat. (submitted)

Attention municipal candidates:

For this municipal election cycle the Citizen will be writing and printing profiles on all candidates running for mayor of the City of Duncan, Municipality of North Cowichan and the Town of Lake Cowichan.

All other candidates for council positions, school board and the CVRD board are asked to submit or come in for a photo, and submit approximately 300 words describing who they are, what their background is, and their three top issues. If candidates have individual websites, we ask them to provide links for us to use.

Please send us a video, too, approximately one minute in length talking about an issue or two of your choice (please remember to shoot horizontally). If you do not have the technical capability to do this, but would like to do a video, you can come to the Citizen office at 251 Jubilee St. in Duncan and we will shoot a video for you.

These submissions will be posted online, easily found under the new “Election” tab that’s already in place on our website (www.cowichanvalleycitizen.com). We will run the names in print each week (should there be any) of those who have declared their candidacy and which council or board they’re seeking election to, and direct people to find out more about them online.

Just before the elections we will print a summary election guide with all of the candidates, as we normally do for all elections.

This week’s candidates:

Shane Ryan

Running for: Area director, Mill Bay/Malahat, CVRD

